ROXANA - Roxana High School is a school that prides itself on student-athlete excellence in the classroom.

The Roxana High School girls basketball squad in 2024-2025 was a perfect example of that, as every member earned high honors or honor roll recognition.

"We are proud of these student-athletes," Roxana High School Athletic Director Mark Briggs said at the time of the recognition.

The girls are recognized as Midwest Members Credit Union Athletes of the Month. The Roxana girls are primed for a solid season in 2025-2026 as the new school year is about to unfold.

Those listed on the 2024-2025 roster were: Zayda Oller, Ava Strohmeier, Ava Cherry, Lexi Ryan, Mikala Murphy, Mia Skinner, Alyssa Luck, Josie Brannon, Karsyn Kamp, Hannah Steinback, Kylee Slayden, Tatum Shaw, Madison Herrin, Daisy Daughtery, Leah Newton, Josie Janes, and Hayley Schlemer.

The Roxana girls' achievement was one of the strongest accomplishments of any athletic team in the 2024-2025 school year, as the new year is about to start for all schools.

