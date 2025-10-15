ROXANA - Daisy Daugherty, an ultra senior athlete at Roxana High School, is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for her exceptional performance in volleyball.

Shells girls volleyball coach Andrea Keller praised Daugherty as an “all-around phenomenal athlete who always gives it her all,” highlighting her skills as an “amazing setter who plays great defense” and her effectiveness as a server.

Daugherty leads her volleyball team with 353 assists and ranks second with 176 digs. She has also recorded 16 aces this season.

In addition to volleyball, she is a key player on the school's basketball team, known as the Shells, and is expected to be a leader in the 2025-2026 season. Daugherty’s athleticism extends to track and field, where she has demonstrated high-level performance in previous competitions.

Coach Keller described Daugherty as “a force from the serving line” and noted her “excellent quickness."

The recognition as Female Athlete of the Month reflects her contributions across multiple sports and her role as a standout athlete at her school.

