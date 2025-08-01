ROXANA — Incoming sophomore Paityn Lucas has emerged as a standout freshman athlete in Roxana High School’s girls track and field program this season, tying the school’s pole vault record in 2025 at 6 feet 6 inches alongside teammate Bailey Schallenberg-Decker.

Julie Akal, the Roxana head girls' track and field coach, praised Lucas’s potential not only in pole vaulting but also as a valuable member of the relay teams and track and field squad in general.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

She is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

“She has a lot of potential in the pole vault event and also on relays,” Akal said. “Paityn is a good relay member; she likes the 4x400 and has been working hard this summer to be ready for the 4x400 relay next year.”

In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Lucas has also participated in pole vault training during the winter to establish the event with the Shells girls team in 2025, Coach Akal said.

Lucas’s dedication and performance have contributed to the team’s competitive edge this season, highlighting her as a promising athlete in Roxana’s track and field program.

More like this: