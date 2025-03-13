WOOD RIVER - Camey Adams, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School (EAWR), is being recognized for her outstanding achievements in softball. With a decade of experience in the sport, Adams has dedicated herself to honing her skills year-round, supported by her coach, Mike Beachum, and her family.

Adams is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Adams attributes much of her success to the encouragement from her mother and younger sister, who have been her steadfast supporters throughout her athletic journey. “My mom and my little sister have always been there to support me,” she said.

Playing softball for approximately 10 years, Adams has developed a passion for the sport, particularly enjoying its competitive nature.

“I love the competitiveness of it,” she said, highlighting how the sport has shaped her character and leadership abilities.

In addition to her accomplishments on the field, Adams has excelled academically. She is a member of the National Honor Society and ranks at the top of her class. As she prepares for her future, Adams has expressed a desire to pursue a degree in Biomedical Sciences with a focus on premed, aiming to continue her education at the collegiate level.

Beyond softball, Adams is also an active participant in volleyball, further showcasing her dedication to athletics. Reflecting on her high school experience, she noted that involvement in sports has helped her develop leadership skills and foster lasting friendships.

As her senior year progresses, Adams looks forward to the possibility of continuing her softball career in college, while also maintaining her academic excellence.

