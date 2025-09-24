ROXANA - Gianna Stassi, a talented junior cross country runner for Roxana High School, has confidence and clear goals at this point in the season for the Shells. She said she feels good at this point in the season and believes her team has a chance to advance to state competition.

Stassi has been training hard and aims to break a 19-minute time individually for three miles this year.

“Honestly, it is really fun, and the cross country girls are like a second home. I love them so much,” she said.

So far this season, Stassi has posted competitive times in several meets. She finished 30th at the First to the Finish Invite in Peoria with a time of 19:13.9 for three miles. At the Granite City Invite, she placed 23rd with a time of 19:35.6. Her goal for the season is to break 19 minutes in the three-mile run.

Stassi is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

