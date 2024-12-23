WOOD RIVER - Sierra Holbrook-Blair, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, is being recognized for her contributions to the cheerleading team. Holbrook-Blair, who has transitioned from soccer to cheerleading, credits her success to a supportive environment and a positive mindset.

Sierra is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

Holbrook-Blair began her cheerleading journey this year, having previously played soccer, where she served as a captain during her junior year. "I came into this new sport with unease but gained a positive attitude that I could do anything if I just put my mind to it," she said. The welcoming nature of her teammates and coaches, particularly head coach Alison Beachum, helped her adjust to the new atmosphere.

In addition to her athletic commitments, Holbrook-Blair is actively involved in various extracurricular activities, including the National Honor Society, Big Sisters, Renaissance, Student Council, Spirit Club, and Senior Mentor.

She emphasized that her involvement in sports has taught her valuable leadership skills and the importance of community, stating, "Sports have taught me to keep a positive mindset throughout tough times."

Holbrook-Blair expressed gratitude to her mother for her unwavering support. "She truly inspires me to be the best version of myself," she said, highlighting the role of family in her achievements.

As she looks toward the future, Holbrook-Blair plans to attend either Illinois State University or Maryville University to study criminal justice. While she acknowledges that continuing cheerleading in college would be exciting, she does not plan to pursue the sport after high school.

Holbrook-Blair has maintained strong academic performance throughout her high school career, describing herself as nearly a straight-A student. She values education and attendance, recognizing their significance in her personal development.

