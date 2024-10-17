WOOD RIVER - Kelsey Moore, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to the school’s volleyball team.

A dedicated athlete, Moore has played volleyball since the third grade and cites the strong connections she has made with her teammates as one of her favorite aspects of the sport.

Moore credits her success in volleyball to the unwavering support of her family.

“My mother and my sister are always pushing me to do my best while still believing in me and trusting in me with each game,” she said. She also expressed gratitude to her father, who she described as her biggest supporter and an enduring inspiration.

Kelsey is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of The Month.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Under the guidance of her coach, Bethany Billingsley, Moore has demonstrated resilience throughout her high school career.

“I have just kept pushing even through everything that has gone on in my life,” Moore said. “I just keep pushing and focusing on something secluded that I love, volleyball.”

In addition to her athletic pursuits, Moore is committed to her academic achievements. She is currently enrolled in multiple dual credit classes, which she finds enjoyable and beneficial as she prepares for her future.

Moore plans to pursue a degree in early education and psychology, with aspirations to give back to the profession that has supported her during challenging times.

While she is unlikely to continue playing volleyball at the collegiate level, Moore is focused on finding the right college for her academic goals. She noted that navigating this process has been one of her current challenges.

Moore’s experiences in high school sports have helped her develop leadership skills and the ability to accept constructive criticism from those in positions of authority, skills that she believes will serve her well in her future endeavors.

More like this: