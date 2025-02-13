WOOD RIVER - Kayley Plank, a senior at East Alton Wood River High School, has been recognized for her achievements in cheerleading.

Plank, who has dedicated 11 years to the sport, has been a member of her high school cheer team for four years under the guidance of coach Alison Beachum.

In addition to her commitment to cheer, Plank is also a soccer player. She credits her involvement in sports with helping her grow as a person both in and out of school.

"It has helped me become a better person," she said as an East Alton-Wood River High athlete.

She is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of The Month for the Oilers.

Plank expressed gratitude to her family for their unwavering support. She thanked her father, Tommy Plank; her mother, Danielle Buloth; and her little sister, Lily Plank, for encouraging her every day.

Looking ahead, Plank hopes to continue her cheerleading career in college while pursuing a major in business. She has actively sought to improve her skills, participating in clinics and practicing beyond regular cheer sessions.

Plank's dedication to her sport and her personal development reflects the values she has cultivated throughout her high school career.

