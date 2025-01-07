WOOD RIVER - Kaylynn Buttry, a junior at East Alton-Wood River High School, has garnered recognition for her exceptional performance in girls' basketball, specifically for scoring 32 points in a game recently against Bunker Hill, marking the sixth-highest scoring output in Oiler girls basketball history.

She has also led the Oilers in scoring several games over the 2024-2025 season. Buttry has been playing basketball since the third grade and expresses a deep passion for the sport, citing its intensity and competitiveness as her favorite aspects.

In addition to her basketball achievements, Buttry maintains a perfect GPA, demonstrating her commitment to academics alongside athletics. She is also involved in tennis, softball as an outfielder, and track.

Kaylynn is a Midwest Members Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Buttry credits her success to her family, particularly her mother, Janet, who provides emotional support after challenging games, and her cousin, Lydia, who encourages her ambitions, even suggesting she could follow in the footsteps of collegiate athlete Caitlin Clark.

Under the guidance of her Oilers girls coach, Lyndsey Perez, Buttry has developed not only as an athlete but also as an individual. She acknowledges that her involvement in sports has significantly contributed to her personal growth, helping her to become more outgoing and confident.

"I love everything about the game," she said. "I love the intensity and the competitiveness."

Looking to the future, Buttry is considering furthering her education at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) or Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), with aspirations of pursuing a degree in business.

