ROXANA - Gianna Stassi, a standout sophomore athlete from the Shells, has qualified for the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Cross Country Meet with an impressive sectional time of 18:25.8. This achievement comes as part of her ongoing success in multiple sports, highlighting her versatility as an athlete.

Gianna's dedication and versatility have earned her recognition as the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

Stassi's journey to the state meet includes a notable performance at the Cahokia Conference Championships, where she secured a victory in the 1,600 meters with a time of 6:06.19. In addition to her accomplishments in cross country and track, she has also made her mark in soccer, demonstrating her diverse athletic abilities.

On October 26, Stassi recorded a time of 18:58.3 at the IHSA 1A regional, further solidifying her place among the top competitors in her sport. She also triumphed at the Cahokia Conference Meet, finishing with a time of 19:15.5 in the 2.92-mile race held in Trenton.

Reflecting on her experiences, Stassi expressed a deep connection to her team.

"I feel like the cross country team is a family outside my actual family for me. I love it so much. My goals for the season were to keep getting PR’s and good times,” she said.

Stassi's achievements extend beyond cross country; she placed third in the Madison County Small School Championships in the triple jump and secured fourth place in the Cahokia Conference Meet with a jump of 31-3.25.

