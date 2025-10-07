WOOD RIVER - Brooke Moran, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, has been recognized for her achievements in cheerleading. Moran has been part of the cheer program since seventh grade and credits her confidence, self-awareness, respect, and empathy as key qualities that contributed to her receiving this Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month honor for the Oilers.

“I love being under the Friday night lights and wearing cute uniforms,” Moran said, highlighting what she enjoys most about cheerleading.

She also expressed gratitude toward her mother, who she said “pushes me to be the best I can be no matter what.”

Under the guidance of coach Alison Beachum, Moran has developed perseverance and determination through her high school sports involvement.

“My high school involvement has helped me develop into the person that I am today by showing me perseverance. I am capable of easily facing challenges along with becoming more determined,” she explained.

Moran plans to continue cheerleading at the collegiate level and is interested in pursuing a degree in law.

Beyond athletics, she is active in the National Honor Society, Big Sisters, Spirit Club, and serves as a senior mentor.

She also emphasized that she “excels in academics greatly," and looks forward to the upcoming challenges of learning in college.

