WOOD RIVER - Somona Acheson, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High, has been recognized for her achievements in volleyball. Acheson has played the sport for nine years and appreciates its unpredictability, saying, "You never know what is coming and nothing ever happens twice."

Acheson credits her success to the support of her family, friends, and coaches. "I want to thank my grandma Kathy, my sister Paulina, and my mom JoAnn for helping me with expenses and pushing me to be the best I can," she said. She also expressed gratitude to her friends who encourage her and her coaches, including head coach Bethany Hoyland, for their ongoing support.

Somona is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of the Month.

Her involvement in volleyball and high school athletics has contributed significantly to her personal development.

"It has helped me in a lot of different ways, but the most important one is that it helped me be mentally strong. It has made me push myself to do things I didn’t know I could do before," Acheson said.

Beyond sports, Acheson has maintained strong academic performance. She has been part of the Renaissance program every semester throughout high school and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Looking ahead, Acheson plans to continue playing volleyball at Calvary University in Kansas City, where she is already committed. She is interested in pursuing a major in Criminal Justice and Law, with career aspirations to become either a lawyer or a crime scene investigator. In her free time, she enjoys listening to music.