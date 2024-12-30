ROXANA - Roxana junior Daisy Daugherty has made headlines with her exceptional performance on the basketball court, establishing a new school record for three-pointers in a single game. Daugherty’s sixth three-pointer marked a career-best, while her eighth set a new benchmark for the Roxana Shells, previously held by Taylor Vorhees.

Athletic Director Mark Briggs confirmed the record, noting that Daugherty's performance has been a significant highlight for the team this season.

"Daisy epitomizes the definition of a student-athlete," he said. "She’s solid both inside and outside of the lines, maintaining high standards on the court and in the classroom."

Daisy is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

Daugherty's achievements extend beyond individual accolades. In the recent Waterloo Holiday Tournament, she led the Shells with 19 points in a game against Red Bud and followed that with a 17-point performance in another contest. She scored 29 points against Chicago Hope in the Waterloo Tourney. Throughout the tournament, she consistently scored in double figures, proving to be a formidable opponent for rival teams. She was an all-tourney selection at Waterloo.

Briggs also highlighted Daugherty's versatility as an athlete, mentioning her participation in volleyball and track and field.

"Her work ethic is second to none," he stated, emphasizing her competitive spirit.

As the season progresses, Daugherty’s contributions to the Roxana Shells will be closely watched, with anticipation surrounding her potential future achievements.