ROXANA — Taylor Partridge, a standout runner for the Roxana Shells, has been recognized as the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month, highlighting her leadership role in the school's cross country and track and field programs.

Partridge has established herself as a formidable competitor this season, with impressive times in various events.

Article continues after sponsor message

She recorded a personal best of 11:21 in the 3200 meters in track and field in the spring and completed the three-mile Granite City Invitational in 22:52.1. Additionally, she clocked 24:00.2 at the Peoria Notre Dame Meet, 24:40.7 in the Freeburg Invite, and 25:16.5 at the Madison County Meet.

In an interview earlier this season, Partridge expressed her passion for the sport of cross country.

“I love cross country,” she said. “I hope to run in college. I have been talking to some smaller schools and I hope I get an opportunity soon.”

As she continues her athletic journey, Partridge's dedication and performance serve as an inspiration to her teammates and the Roxana community.

More like this: