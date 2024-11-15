Jayla CartrightWOOD RIVER — Jayla Cartright, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, has been named a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School for her outstanding contributions to the volleyball team.

Cartright, recognized for her role as a middle hitter, has been playing volleyball for several years. She credits the sport with instilling in her the importance of teamwork.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“The most important quality volleyball has given me is teamwork. It is important to have good relationships with your teammates for the whole team's success, and it makes it more fun,” she said.

Her coach, Bethany Billingsley, has played a significant role in her athletic development, fostering an environment where players can thrive.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“I would like to mention my mom; she has always been really supportive of things I want to do,” Cartright added, acknowledging the support from her family.

In addition to volleyball, Cartright also plays defense for the school’s soccer team. She plans to attend college to study radiology, aspiring to become a radiologic technician or sonographer.

Cartright's high school sports experience has shaped her character and prepared her for future challenges.

“My involvement in sports has helped shape me into the person I am today by teaching me valuable life lessons,” she noted.

As she prepares for her next steps, Cartright's commitment to her studies and her passion for sports reflect a well-rounded approach to her high school experience.

More like this:

Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month: Oilers' Softball Star Camey Adams Balances Sports and Academics
Mar 13, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of Month: Oilers' Kayley Plank's Cheerleading Journey Inspires Peers and Community
Feb 13, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month: Dedicated Baseball Player Seibert Balances Sports and Academics Effectively
Mar 13, 2025
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: From Dance Floor to Student Council, Grace Stoverink Shines
Mar 5, 2025
Southwestern's Josie Hagen: A Force on the Court and Field, She Is An Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete Of Month
Mar 13, 2025

 