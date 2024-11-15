WOOD RIVER — Jayla Cartright, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, has been named a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School for her outstanding contributions to the volleyball team.

Cartright, recognized for her role as a middle hitter, has been playing volleyball for several years. She credits the sport with instilling in her the importance of teamwork.

“The most important quality volleyball has given me is teamwork. It is important to have good relationships with your teammates for the whole team's success, and it makes it more fun,” she said.

Her coach, Bethany Billingsley, has played a significant role in her athletic development, fostering an environment where players can thrive.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“I would like to mention my mom; she has always been really supportive of things I want to do,” Cartright added, acknowledging the support from her family.

In addition to volleyball, Cartright also plays defense for the school’s soccer team. She plans to attend college to study radiology, aspiring to become a radiologic technician or sonographer.

Cartright's high school sports experience has shaped her character and prepared her for future challenges.

“My involvement in sports has helped shape me into the person I am today by teaching me valuable life lessons,” she noted.

As she prepares for her next steps, Cartright's commitment to her studies and her passion for sports reflect a well-rounded approach to her high school experience.

More like this: