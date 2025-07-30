WOOD RIVER - Adyson Bunt of East Alton-Wood River High School is being recognized for her dedication and leadership in cheerleading as she prepares to enter her senior year.

Adyson is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Bunt, who has been cheering for six years, credits her success to her commitment to the sport and her ability to motivate her teammates.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“I would like to thank my teammates for always supporting and motivating me to gain new skills,” she said. Under the guidance of Coach Alison Beachum, Bunt has developed qualities that have contributed to this recognition.

What Bunt appreciates most about cheerleading is the strong bond shared among team members. She explained that her involvement in the sport has taught her valuable lessons in collaboration and the importance of having heart. These experiences have contributed to her personal growth throughout high school.

Outside of cheer, Bunt enjoys spending time with family and friends, shopping, and outdoor activities. Academically, she has maintained a GPA of 4.0 or higher throughout her high school career.

Looking ahead, Bunt plans to continue cheerleading in college and is interested in pursuing a major in nursing. Her achievements in both athletics and academics reflect a well-rounded student-athlete preparing for the next chapter of her life.

More like this: