ROXANA — Roxana High School sophomore Bailey Schallenberg-Decker has earned a spot at the state cross country meet after finishing in 30th place sectional time of 19:48.2. She qualified for the sectional from the IHSA Class 1A Regional Meet, where she posted a time of 20:54.0.

Schallenberg-Decker's performance this season has been noteworthy. On Oct. 8, 2024, she secured eighth place at the Madison County Cross Country Championships with a time of 21:51.3. Earlier in the season, she finished 12th at the Wesclin Invitational with a time of 21:24.5, and she recorded a time of 21:25.9 at the Granite City Invite, the season opener.

In recognition of her achievements, Schallenberg-Decker has been named the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

"I am a sophomore," she said in an earlier interview. "I love running; it is my whole life right now. I will also be on the track team.

As she prepares for the state meet, her dedication to the sport remains evident, and her performances this season have positioned her as a competitor to watch.

