WOOD RIVER - Lily Tretter, a senior softball player for the East Alton-Wood River Oilers girls softball squad, has been named a Midwest Members Credit Union female student-athlete of the month in recognition of her outstanding performance this season.

Under the guidance of head coach Mike Beachum, Tretter has played a key role in leading the Oilers to an 8-1 start.

Tretter’s impressive statistics included a .425 batting average, a .462 on-base percentage, and a .534 slugging percentage, resulting in a .996 OPS.

She has also contributed six doubles, one triple, and 14 runs batted in. Her achievements earned her All-Conference honors for the Mississippi Division of the Cahokia Conference.

Tretter’s performance reflects her significant impact on the team’s early success and overall season in 2025.