WOOD RIVER - Learning to save for what you want in life is a crucial life skill, but it’s one too few young people are learning.

That’s why for financially literacy month in April, Midwest Members Credit Union will focus on helping young people develop good saving habits. Midwest Members Credit Union will host a savings challenge for the entire month, encouraging young people to save for something they care about and offering prizes for participating.

The theme of the event is Give a Hoot About Saving. “Owls represent wisdom, and nothing is wiser than learning to save for one’s future goals,” said Midwest Members Credit Union CEO Greg Lyons.

In addition to the savings challenge, Midwest Members Credit Union will offer financial education and fun events for youth. On April 14th, we will host a “Credit Union Youth Day” from 2:00-4:30. Crafts, giveaways, raffles, snacks, face paint and the Easter bunny will all be on the agenda. Also, they have partnered with the Wood River Public Library to provide financial education to the youth and to the young at heart, in the month of April. Like all credit unions, Lyons said, Midwest Members is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative.

Here is a list of the financial literacy events taking place at the Wood River Public Library.

Monday April 24, 2017 6:30 pm- Mad City Money Budget Simulation; intended for students 6th-12th.

Tuesday April 25, 2017 6:00 pm- Understanding Your Credit Score; intended for anyone 18+.

Wednesday April 26, 2017 10:00am - Investing for your future; intended for anyone 18+.

Thursday April 27, 2017 6:30 pm- Storytime with MMCU Mascot Money Dog; intended for K-5th.

Please contact the WRPL for more information 618-254-4832.

“Member education and concern for the community are part of the foundational principles of our business structure,” Lyons said. “Passing along a crucial life skill to the next generation to prepare them for a bright future embodies both those principles.”

