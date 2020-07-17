WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union announced today that its Board of Directors elected Louis Bicanic III, current Executive Vice President, to succeed Gregory L Lyons as President/CEO, effective September 30th, 2020. Mr. Lyons, who has served the credit union in various roles since 1996, and as President/CEO since January 2012, announced his retirement as President/CEO effective September 30th, 2020.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are pleased to elect Louis as our next President/CEO said Gerard Jacquin, Chairman of the Board of Directors.” “Louis is a strong, results driven leader committed to serving our 17,500 members and employees.” “This announcement is the successful culmination of our succession plan to select the best leader for our credit union. Louis has worked closely with the Board of Directors during his seven years with the credit union and we look forward to what he can bring to the credit union as President/CEO,” stated Gerard Jacquin, Chairman.

Mr. Bicanic stated “I am honored to be named the next President/CEO of Midwest Members Credit Union and want to thank both Gerard and the Board of Directors for the confidence they have placed in me to lead this strong credit union.” “I welcome working with our entire staff to continue the growth of our credit union.”

