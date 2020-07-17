WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union announced today that its Board of Directors elected Louis Bicanic III, current Executive Vice President, to succeed Gregory L Lyons as President/CEO, effective September 30th, 2020. Mr. Lyons, who has served the credit union in various roles since 1996, and as President/CEO since January 2012, announced his retirement as President/CEO effective September 30th, 2020.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are pleased to elect Louis as our next President/CEO said Gerard Jacquin, Chairman of the Board of Directors.” “Louis is a strong, results driven leader committed to serving our 17,500 members and employees.” “This announcement is the successful culmination of our succession plan to select the best leader for our credit union. Louis has worked closely with the Board of Directors during his seven years with the credit union and we look forward to what he can bring to the credit union as President/CEO,” stated Gerard Jacquin, Chairman.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Mr. Bicanic stated “I am honored to be named the next President/CEO of Midwest Members Credit Union and want to thank both Gerard and the Board of Directors for the confidence they have placed in me to lead this strong credit union.” “I welcome working with our entire staff to continue the growth of our credit union.”

More like this:

BJC Health Systems CEO Rich Liekweg Announces Retirement and Replacement
Jun 25, 2025
Revity Credit Union in Fairview Heights' Veterans Golf Tournament Raises $41,595 for Greater St. Louis Honor Flight
Jul 5, 2025
IFT President Dan Montgomery Will Not Seek Reelection After Nearly 15 Years at the Helm
Jul 4, 2025
Revity Credit Union Elects Board Of Directors & Receives State Awards
Mar 11, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Announces Two Appointments to Boards and Commissions
Jun 24, 2025

 