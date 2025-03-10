WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union has announced its winners of the “Eagles of the Month” program for February 2025 at Civic Memorial High School, recognizing outstanding senior students for their achievements in various academic departments. Each month, faculty members select students to represent their respective areas, with winners receiving a certificate and a Subway gift card.

The program aims to celebrate student accomplishments and encourages excellence within the school community. At the end of the school year, two seniors—one male and one female — will be eligible to compete for the “Eagles of the Year” scholarship, which is valued at $500.

The CM winners for February 2025 include:

Math: Delilah Allen

Visual Arts: Thomas Pinski

Social Studies: Keely Windsor

PE/Health: Scott Janssen

Choir: Lucas Hollingsworth

Band: Gillian Gross

Science: Joe Sappington

English: Adam Ogden

C.T.E.: Aubrie Spann

Additionally, Ms. Lynda Marshall from the choir department has been recognized as the Teacher of the Month.

Tiffany James, Director of Dealer Services and Business Development for Midwest Members, expressed support for the program, stating, “We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors.”

For further information about Midwest Members Credit Union and its community initiatives, interested individuals can visit www.midmembers.org.

