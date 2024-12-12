BETHALTO – Midwest Members Credit Union has announced its sponsorship of the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School, recognizing outstanding senior students for their achievements. Each month, faculty members at the high school select students from various departments to receive this honor.

The program awards certificates and Subway gift cards to the selected students, with two seniors—one male and one female—chosen each month to compete for a $500 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship at the end of the academic year.

For November 2024, the winners of the “Eagles of the Month” program include:

Math: Braxten Niedert

Visual Arts: Isla Schilling

Social Studies: Sara Aiello

PE/Health: Kayla Godar

Choir: Abigail Saboff

Band: August Frankford

Science: Jayden Valez Ortiz

English: Laila Barney

Additionally, the program recognizes the contributions of teachers with the “Teacher of the Month” awards, although specific winners were not listed in the announcement.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been a part of the Wood River community for 89 years, emphasizing its commitment to supporting local education and youth development. For more information about the credit union and its community initiatives, visit www.midmembers.org.

