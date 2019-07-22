ALTON – One of the most prolific demigods of the Pacific Islands is coming to the Middle School Luau Saturday, August 3, at Riverbender Community Center.

Maui, larger than life, covered in sentient tattoos, and possessing a magical fish hook that allows him to shapeshift, is perhaps Disney's most powerful hero since the Genie in Aladdin. Maui is also accredited with lassoing the sun, lifting the sky, discovering fire, and hauling the islands up from the sea. But Midwest Maui will just be spreading fun and posing for selfies at the luau.

Of course, all the table games, video games, movie theater, karaoke, dance floor, and concessions will also be available. Students can participate in Limbo and Hula-Hoop contests to win prizes as well.

The event for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students costs $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. The party begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Pick-up and drop-off are in the front of the building until 9:45 p.m. At 9:45 p.m. students will be ushered to the back parking lot for drive-through pickup. All guests are expected to be picked up by 10 p.m.

