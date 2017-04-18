Cybersecurity nonprofit takes first stride to lessen talent shortage in St. Louis region.

Scott AFB, IL – GadellNet hires Midwest Cyber Center’s (MC²) first cybersecurity scholarship candidate in support of strengthening the St. Louis region’s cyber ecosystem.

To help fill the rapidly growing demand for cybersecurity professionals, Midwest Cyber Center provides the tools and resources needed for an entry level cyber career. By providing industry specific certifications to transitioning veterans, under and unemployed individuals, and graduating college students, recipients are able to break into the cybersecurity industry. MC² scholarship program covers 100% of the CompTIA Security+ or Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) tuition and exam fee for 40 hour intensive boot-camp style with our training partners. MC² also connect graduates with paid cooperative employment opportunities which lead to full-time employment.

Brad Hettenhausen, the Director of GadellNet, said, “Midwest Cyber Center presented us an extremely qualified candidate that was an instant fit in our organization. His diverse background, work experience, and professional attitude has made an impact on our services and our clients since the day he joined the team. As our team grows, we’ll continue to look to the Midwest Cyber Center for qualified and enthusiastic talent.”

GadellNet Technology Solutions is a full-service IT network solutions provider. Their focus is to serve small and medium businesses in the St. Louis and Indianapolis area.

With more than 209,000 cybersecurity jobs unfilled, the Midwest Cyber Center (MC²) is committed to increase the region’s talent pool through scholarships for industry certifications.

About Midwest Cyber Center

Midwest Cyber Center (MC²) was founded in 2015 after regional leaders identified a lack of qualified workforce to meet the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals. To lean more visitwww.midwestcybercenter.org, or call us at 618-722-5117.

