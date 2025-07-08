GODFREY — The highly anticipated Midwest Best of Black Awards Gala returns for its third year on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the elegant Lewis & Clark Trimpe Bldg. Known as one of the Midwest’s premier Black excellence celebrations, this black-tie gala will spotlight exceptional entrepreneurs, leaders, and community builders who are making an undeniable impact across the region hosted by K Miller Foundation.

This year’s theme: "Legacy in Motion" speaks to the power of honoring the past while building the future through collaboration, innovation, and visibility.

The 2025 Gala Highlights Include:

· Dynamic Panel Discussion During Dinner
Featuring an inspiring lineup of speakers:

o LaTonya AnNoor – Executive Business Marketing Strategist & Founder of “Level Up with LaTonya”

o Deletra Hudson – The Financial Guru, CEO of Deletra Hudson LLC & Founder of Lipstick and Legacies

o Porscha Anderson – Business Strategist and CEO of Porscha.co

o Courtney Woolery – Founder of Black Woodstock, President of NACWC, Metro East Women with Determination

o Devon Moody – Business Strategist and Founder of The 89th Collective

o

· Live Honors Ceremony recognizing influential Black leaders and businesses

· Scholarship Presentations including The Simmons Hanly Conroy Scholarship and introducing the Sharon Renee Nursing Scholarship and the Ralph Gates Carpentry Scholarship 2026

2025 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS:

Jaylee Evans, Marlon Poindexter Jr & Amiya Barbee

· Micro Grant Awards for Black-owned businesses

· “Midwest Black Wall Street” Vendor Marketplace featuring Gal Lux Boutique

· 3-Course Dinner by LaMay’s Catering

· Midwest Best of Black Raffles

“This is more than a celebration—it’s a declaration,” says founder Kidada Miller. “We’re showcasing the excellence that’s always been here, building a stronger future for Black business and culture in the Midwest. This gala is where legacy meets leadership.”

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
Time: 5PM Vip Experience – 6pm General entry – show begins at 6:30PM
Venue: Lewis & Clark Trimpe Bldg, 5800 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035
Dress Code: Formal Black-Tie (Black Attire Mandatory)

Tickets, Vendor Spaces, and Sponsorship Opportunities are available at:
www.midwestbestofblack.com email us info@midwestbestofblack.com
Follow @midwestbestofblack on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

