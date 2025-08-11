EDWARDSVILLE — Carlyn Underwood, a first-grade teacher at Midway Elementary School, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $300 for a new classroom rug.

After 12 years of teaching, Underwood said the current rug, which serves as a central gathering spot for stories, lessons, and play, has become stained and frayed from extensive use.

With school budgets stretched thin, Underwood is seeking community support to provide her students with a fresh and comfortable space during whole group time and free choice activities.

“My old one has been well-loved but is now stained and a little worse for wear,” Underwood said in her online fundraiser. “It would be amazing if I could get a new rug for my students to sit on.”

The fundraiser is intended to create a welcoming environment that enhances the classroom experience.

Underwood expressed gratitude in advance for any donations received, emphasizing that any amount would be appreciated.

Click here for the GoFundMe.