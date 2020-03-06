LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Mid-Illinois gymnasts shined again in a prestigious meet in Louisville, Ky., this past Saturday and qualified for state competition.

This was a results summary:

Level 9

Allison Jennings placed 1st on floor 5th on beam 6th on bars and 5th all around.

Sevasti Binolis placed 3rd on beam 5th on floor 4th on bars 7th on vault and 4th AA.

Article continues after sponsor message

Level 7

Sammy Hentrich finished 6th on vault and 6th on floor 9th on bars and 6th AA.

Caroline Cain placed 6th on bars and placed 12th AA. Sophie Rose was 7th on vault and 12th AA.

Madison Honke placed 4th on vault 8th on bars and 13th AA.

Allison Wooden placed 7th on bars 8th AA.

"This was a prestigious meet down in Kentucky," Mid-Illinois Gymnastics said in a brief statement. "Ruby Pruitt also has a good meet and qualified for state. There were clubs from all over the country. Brendan Lawson was very proud of their accomplishments down in Kentucky and he felt like this meet was a good lead up for state. These girls have come a long way this season and all of them have moved up a level this season. Next meet for all of these girls will be the Illinois State Meet."

More like this: