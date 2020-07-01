GODFREY - Mid-Illinois Gymnastics is back tucks as usual with the gym reopened as of June 1. The team's previous season was cut short because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, but the girls are focusing now on their next season.

"The gymnasts' season was cut short and came to a halt March 15," said Kristin Bower of Mid-Illinois Gymnastics. "The girls' bags were packed and they were ready to head to state in Chicago after working on their routines for the last nine months. They had a lot of promise to advance on to regionals and some of them, even nationals."

The Mid-Illinois Gymnastics team has high hopes for the kick-off of their season this fall and they want to go all of the way this competitive year, Bower said.

"All of our classes are also back in session with social distancing in place while at the gym," she said. "Everyone is so glad to be back and living their dream in the gym again. Our summer session will run until August 15th and then after that, we will start our fall session. If you are interested in joining our summer session at Mid-Illinois Gymnastics please call Louise Moehn at (618) 466-7878 or (618) 567-7415. Louise has done such a great job of getting the program up and running again. She works tirelessly day and night to make this program first-class. She attended several zoom meetings with all of the gymnastics programs in Illinois to make sure that she got all of the rules and regulations just right."

