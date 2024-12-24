Our Daily Show Interview! Middletown Neighbors: Christmas Eve Luminaries, and More!

ALTON - The Middletown Luminaries will once again be lit on Christmas Eve night.

At 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2024, community members are invited to Middletown in Alton to see the luminaries throughout the neighborhood. The neighbors come together to light the luminaries every year, and they are eager to share the Christmas spirit with the community once again.

“It’s a beautiful sight to behold,” said Shannon, who chairs the luminary event. “If you take a while to get in the Christmas spirit, drive through Middletown and see the beautiful luminaries.”

Shannon and Molly, who oversee Middletown Neighbors, explained that the neighborhood is divided into blocks. One person organizes their block’s luminary efforts every year. For example, Molly hosts a block party where all the neighbors are invited to help prepare the luminaries on Christmas Eve afternoon.

As an organization, Middletown Neighbors covers the cost of the candles from Catholic Supply in St. Louis. Duke Bakery donates paper bags.

Margaret Hopkins, Carolyn Dooley and Chris Alford started the luminaries in 2002. Since its inception, the event has grown to include several side streets throughout the Middletown neighborhood. This year, the luminaries event will include just under 5,700 candles.

“We happily grow every year,” Shannon said. “It’s wonderful seeing it spread out to the side streets.”

Molly noted that the luminaries event is a great chance to connect with her neighbors and learn more about the people she lives with. She enjoys watching the community come together to light the luminaries, and she loves seeing visitors from all over the Greater St. Louis area flock to Middletown on Christmas Eve night.

“It’s one of the only times of the year that I might see some neighbors that live a little further away from us,” she said, adding, “We still care. In a world where people are becoming increasingly digital and disconnected, this is a physical event to show up to. We still care about our neighbors. We talk to each other all the time. Everybody’s constantly moving throughout the neighborhood. We’re looking out for each other.”

Middletown Neighbors will also host Epiphany on Jan. 6, 2025, a night when the community comes together to burn Christmas trees and enjoy cookies and carols. The event begins at 6 p.m. and the Alton Fire Department will light the trees on fire at 6:30 p.m. at Haskell Park in Middletown.

Middletown Neighbors will have their first official meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic on Feb. 6, 2025, at the Haskell House. Molly and Shannon stressed that you do not have to live in the Middletown neighborhood to be involved in Middletown Neighbors. They are looking for people who care about the beautification of Alton and the community between Alton residents.

“Our mission statement is connecting people, improving the neighborhood, and honoring the history of Middletown,” Molly explained. “There’s a huge sense of pride.”

As part of that pride, Shannon, Molly and Molly’s daughter Bailey hope to see many people come out to see the luminaries on Christmas Eve. Bailey said she loves helping light the luminaries every year, and Molly emphasized the community behind the event. Shannon can’t wait to get in the “Christmas spirit” tonight with the luminary lights.

“I think Middletown is just an awesome, cool blend of history and progress,” she added. “It is just as magical and special every year.”

For more information about Middletown Neighbors and how to join, check out their official Facebook page.

