ALTON - An Alton tradition, the Middletown Neighbors lit their streets with over 4,000 luminaries on Christmas Eve.

The weather for the festive Christmas Eve celebration was perfect, as families headed outside to line the streets with luminaries. And as darkness fell over the town, neighbors worked together to light each of the thousands of them.

The Middletown Neighbors keep it organized, assigning block captains in charge of placing the luminaries. Lined nicely in a row through multiple streets and all around the Haskell Park. Families from the neighborhood all come outside to help light all four thousand, watching the streets come alive. Then taking a walk, often with hot chocolate or wassil in hand, to experience all the decor and visit with their neighbors.

The Neighbors also welcome the public to enjoy their decorations. Many families from all over the area took a moment on their Christmas Eve’s to drive through the neighborhood and enjoy the lights.

“It’s a beautiful display! The neighbors always do a wonderful job with their events! We’re only a few blocks down so we have enjoyed driving through Middletown on Christmas Eve before heading to our family Christmas party,” said Larissa Hanson, who had driven her family to see the lit streets and take photos.

History and tradition runs deep with the Middletown Neighbors, as it does with all of Alton. The Middletown Neighbors are a group of individuals that work to preserve and celebrate their neighborhood.

A big part of their work surrounds Haskell Park and the Lucy Haskell Playhouse which they restored. The Neighbors host many events for their community throughout the year.

Along with the Christmas Eve tradition, they also hold a Twelfth Night gathering in which neighbors burn their Christmas trees. Another favorite is the Lucy Haskell Birthday Party, complete with games and cake.

Middletown also hosts a yearly community yard sale.

The Neighbors are always up to something, and that is why they love and are so active within their neighborhood community.

For more information about the Middletown Neighbors, take a look at their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ middletownneighbors/ and website https://haskellplayhouse.org

