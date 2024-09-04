MASCOUTAH - MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) is pleased to announce the launch of the Hidden Disabilities (HD) Sunflower program at the airport. The global initiative is aimed at helping identify passengers who wish to discreetly alert staff that they may need some extra time or assistance due to a hidden disability. As part of the program, BLV passengers who would like to take advantage of the program offerings but don’t already have an HD Sunflower program identifier in their possession can request a complimentary green sunflower lanyard, wristband, tag or pin at the airline ticket counter to signal to BLV staff and TSA and boarding agents that they have a hidden disability and require additional support.

Hidden disabilities can include physical, mental or neurological conditions that limit or challenge a person’s movements, senses or activities but are not immediately apparent to others. These can be temporary, situational or permanent and can include visual and auditory impairment, sensory processing disorder, ADHD, autism, anxiety and learning disabilities, as well as chronic illnesses, like epilepsy, asthma and diabetes. Anyone who feels they have a hidden disability can request an HD Sunflower program identification item at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport and determine for themselves how to wear it. There are no prerequisites for requesting or wearing an item.

The type of assistance airport staff may provide these individuals could include, but not be limited to, providing clear directions and answering any questions; helping navigate the terminal; offering additional time during check-in, security screenings or boarding, and providing a quiet space, if needed.

“Globally, 16% of individuals live with a disability,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. “The HD Sunflower program makes flying out of or into MidAmerica St. Louis Airport more accessible for travelers and enables airport staff to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for passengers of all abilities.”

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport staff received special training to recognize the lanyards, wristbands, tags and pins and offer assistance in a variety of ways to those who may need it. As part of the training, staff participated in “Sunflower Conversations” or personal interviews with people who wear the sunflower, to gain a deeper understanding of the sunflower’s role and the value and support of the program. Outside of receiving support from airport staff, anyone with HG Sunflower program identification will also receive a free non-alcoholic beverage from BLV’s concessionaire, Tailwind Hospitality.

“Traveling can be more challenging for passengers and their family members who have a condition not visible to the naked eye,” said Darren James, director of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. “By making the HD Sunflower program available to individuals traveling through BLV, Allegiant agents and BLV and TSA staff now know that a passenger may require more patience, understanding or additional assistance while at the airport. Our team is now well trained and equipped to provide exceptional service and support for passengers with hidden disabilities.”

To learn more about the HD Sunflower initiative at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, visit flymidamerica.com/traveler/accessibility.

About MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Passenger service to a variety of popular destinations is offered by Allegiant. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which has a manufacturing facility at the airport and North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

