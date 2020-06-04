MASCOUTAH – The COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the vast majority of flights at airports around the country in March, including MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in St. Louis’ Metro East, but the latest data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), reveals that demand for air travel is once again slowly increasing in the US. As potential travelers in the bi-state St. Louis region consider a return to flying, MidAmerica Airport (BLV) is detailing the expanded cleaning measures in place, and sharing important public health information and guidance for passengers and employees.

“MidAmerica Airport is committed to the safety and health of all passengers and employees, and has maintained a high level of interaction with local, state and federal health officials regarding measures to protect against the novel coronavirus,” said Bryan Johnson, director of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. “We are pleased to be welcoming growing numbers of passengers back to our terminal and want to reassure them that we are ready for them.”

MidAmerica Airport has already taken the following measures in preparation and response:

Cleaning Services

· The airport is following the CDC recommendations for cleaning and disinfection agents that kills all coronaviruses.

· Custodial staff have increased the cleaning of high-touch points, such as handrails, buttons and door handles with this federally approved germicidal agent.

· MidAmerica has deployed battery operated sprayers and all-surface cleaning equipment for specialized and as-needed cleaning requirements.

· 25 additional hand sanitizers have been deployed throughout the airport for both passenger and employee use.

Public Health Information

· The airport has produced and distributed public health posters, created by the St. Clair County Health Department, in public restrooms and other facilities, outlining steps to protect against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

· MidAmerica is also posting CDC-produced infographics outlining similar protective measures against the coronaviruses for employees, airport staff and tenants located within the passenger terminal.

Guidance for Passengers and Employees

· Stay home and seek medical attention if you are not feeling well.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

· If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid contact with sick people.

· Try alternatives to shaking hands, like an elbow bump or wave.

· If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections, monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials.

“We are confident that with the safety measures in place here at MidAmerica airport, passengers will feel increasingly comfortable returning,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. “People always appreciate the convenience of flying through MidAmerica, and our handy parking adjacent to the terminal and shorter lines will be particularly appealing in the current environment.”

Additional Resources

CDC web page on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19): www.cdc.gov/covid19

St. Clair County Health Department: www.health.co.st-clair.il.us

To learn more about MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) visit www.flymidamerica.com or follow us on www.twitter.com/@maairport and www.facebook.com/midamericablv.

