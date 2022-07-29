EDWARDSVILLE - A mid-afternoon rainstorm forced the suspension of play on the fourth day of the Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament presented by the EGHM Foundation on Thursday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

All but one of the second round matches were played, while only one of the doubles quarterfinals were played on Thursday. The rain that has plagued the tournament this week has forced the doubles finals, originally scheduled for Friday night, to be pushed back to Sunday and will be played following the conclusion of the singles final, which is set for 10 a.m.

In the results of the completed matches in the singles, in the upper half of the bracket, top-seeded Pedra Krstin of Serbia was upset by Sam Riffice of the United States 6-2, 6-1, while Jack Anthrop, also of the USA, won over fellow American Ethan Quinn, leading the first set 5-2 before Quinn retired because of injury. In the other match in the upper half, Nathan Ponwith of the United States defeated Arvid Norquist of Sweden 6-3, 6-3.

In the lower half of the bracket, Ezekiel Clark of the United States advanced over Stefan Dostanic of the USA, leading the first set 5-2 before Dostanic retired due to injury. In another match featuring a pair of American players, Patrick Kypson defeated Ronan Jachuck 6-1, 0-6, 6-1, while Karlis Ozolins of Latvia defeated Makoto Ochi of Japan 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), 6-2 and second seed Martin Damm of the United States fell to James Kent Trotter of Japan 6-4, 6-4.

In the only doubles quarterfinal match to be completed, Kweisi Kenyatte and Cooper Williams won in a walkover against Kareem Al-Alllaf of Syria and Dostanic.

Friday's play started at 9 a.m. with the singles quarterfinal match between Trotter and Ozolins and the completion of the remaining second round match between Michael Zheng of the United States and Peter Bertran of the Dominican Republic, with Zheng having won the first set 6-1, but trailing in the second 2-3 when play was called. The top-seeded doubles team of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan of India will complete their quarterfinal match against George Goldhoff and Mac Kiger of the United States, having won the first set 6-0 and tied in the second set 4-4 following the Trotter-Ozolins match.

