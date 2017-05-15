ALTON - To celebrate Better Hearing Month, Mid America Audiology Group, located at 1417 Washington Ave., Suite 2, Alton, is hosting two distinct events to both educate and honor its patients.

On Thursday, May 18, Mid America Audiology Group will host its Patient Appreciation Day. The professional hearing care suite will host a presentation on the latest hearing instrument technology. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to win a $250 Visa gift card, provided graciously by Starkey Hearing Aids.

Current and new patients are invited to stop in throughout the day, enjoy the presentation and enjoy a snack with members of the Mid America Audiology team between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Beginning at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, guests are welcome to come out to 4204 Main Street Brewing Co., located at 180 E. Center Dr. in Alton, for Mid America Audiology Group's special Lunch & Learn event.

"Dr. Kelley Gessert and Dr. Joseph Hopper IV will going to speak on their patient experiences and findings on hearing loss and tinnitus (ringing in the ears)," Lisa Maag, business manager for Mid America Audiology, said. "They will describe how they go on to do the testing, what results to expect, and what solutions they can provide for patients."

Phonak, the event's sponsor, has been a global provider of cutting-edge hearing solutions for over 70 years.

"One of the biggest benefits of this event is the information for those with tinnitus," Maag said. "People who have it have given up on any types of solution and have basically dealt with the problem without alleviating any of the nuisance.

"Listening to a professional about their problem, in a neutral, non-medical environment, and hearing the latest tools and therapy that can help them, could be very beneficial," she said. "Plus, everyone likes to eat!"

Mid America Audiology Group is proud to partner with 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. for this Lunch & Learn event.

"It is very nice to be able to keep the event local, plus the venue is extremely nice for meetings and lectures," she said. "Not to mention, the food is phenomenal and they have been very hospitable in setting this up for us."

Mid America Audiology Group's Lunch & Learn event is free to attend, but guests must first register by calling the main office at (618) 462-7900.

For more information about Mid America Audiology Group, please visit their website at www.midamericaaudiologygroup.com.

