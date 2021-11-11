EDWARDSVILLE - Thursday’s Edwardsville American Legion Veterans Day Parade was a great night for parade marshal Mick Ahrens, an Army major, and long-time member of the local post and family.

“I was in the Army during the Vietnam era from 1970-1973,” he said. “I was in the Army Reserves for 12 years after that. I have been affiliated with the Legion for 25 years in one way or another. It was a great honor being parade marshal.”

Mick said after the parade there is always a party at the Edwardsville Legion Post, which is always enjoyable. He said his wife is always active in making chili for the evening.

Ahrens was the Edwardsville Legion post commander in 2000.

During Mick's time, there was much work done improving the infrastructure of the Legion post from putting in electric, water lines, and a patio. Mick and his wife, Deborah, have a son, Eric, and two grandchildren.

“Being in the Army helped me learn to keep things clean,” he said. “You learn to take care of your equipment. It also helped in my job to follow through on things and not give up.”

Edwardsville Legion Post Commander Ron Swaim said he was proud to make Mick Ahrens the choice as the parade marshal and to ride with him through the city on Thursday. He said Mick has meant a lot to the post with all his contributions over the years.

