You're Beautiful With Brian Trust! Ft: FT. Michelle Albright

ALTON - In the most recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Michelle Albright spoke about finding joy through Christ.

She believes that people have control over their own happiness, and they can find this happiness through their relationship with God. She encourages people to focus on building this relationship to experience joy.

“You have to understand that there is hope,” she said. “Sometimes you have to look for it, but it’s there. You have to be willing to work for it. It’s not always easy, but it’s always worth it.”

Albright noted that there is a big difference between organized religion and one’s personal relationship with God. As a self-described “terrible Bible-reader,” Albright often connects to God through music. She believes that people need to focus on forming their own relationship with God.

“First of all, there is a big difference between religion and a relationship,” she explained. “You can go to church your entire life, and if you don’t have that relationship, then you’re missing out on the best part and you’re missing out on the biggest part. I think it’s so important, whether you’re in a church or not, that you're building that relationship.”

Intentionality is also a big part of Albright’s philosophy. She feels that people can choose what kind of day to have.

For example, if you wake up with a “terrible mindset,” you’re likely going to have “a terrible day.” But if you wake up and choose to be grateful, your day is off to a much better start.

Albright pointed to Ephesians 3:20 — “Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us” — as an example of all God can do. She shared that her husband used to pray this verse over their family, and she is continually amazed by God’s movement in her life.

She believes that by accepting God, she has become a happier person. She encourages everyone to think about how God might impact their lives if they chose to accept Him and build that relationship with Him.

“At the end of the day, it all comes down to that relationship and making sure that you feel the presence of the Holy Spirit and knowing that when you’re walking out your daily life, that you’re doing it with the confidence of knowing that you’re living a life for Christ,” Albright said. “It’s a joy that can’t possibly come from any other source than Jesus and the Holy Spirit.”

You can watch or listen to “You’re Beautiful” at 2 p.m. on Thursdays at RiverBender.com/Beautiful.

