Michael R. Morrow Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Michael R. Morrow Hometown: Grafton Years of Service: 1971-2004 KIA: No Branch: Army Rank Colonel Wars: Desert Storm and War on Terror Medals/Honors Earned: Joint Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Joint Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with six oak leaf clusters (6 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (1 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (2 OLC), Good Conduct, Humanitarian Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Campaign and Service ribbons and the Parachutists and Ranger badges. More like this: Print Version Submit your Tribute Trending