Name: Michael R. Morrow

Hometown: Grafton

Years of Service: 1971-2004

KIA: No

Branch: Army

Rank Colonel

Wars: Desert Storm and War on Terror

Medals/Honors Earned: Joint Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Joint Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with six oak leaf clusters (6 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (1 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (2 OLC), Good Conduct, Humanitarian Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Campaign and Service ribbons and the Parachutists and Ranger badges.

