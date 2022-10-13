Michael R. Morrow
Name: Michael R. Morrow
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Hometown: Grafton
Years of Service: 1971-2004
KIA: No
Branch: Army
Rank Colonel
Wars: Desert Storm and War on Terror
Medals/Honors Earned: Joint Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Joint Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with six oak leaf clusters (6 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (1 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (2 OLC), Good Conduct, Humanitarian Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Campaign and Service ribbons and the Parachutists and Ranger badges.
More like this: