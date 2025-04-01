ALTON — Bubby and Sissy's, a long-standing establishment in Alton, is undergoing a transition in ownership as Michael Paynic steps back after 23.5 years of running the business. The new owners, Mike Klasner and his wife Mikey, who are cousins of Paynic, have acquired the restaurant located at 602 Belle St. with partners Barry Church and Joe Miragliotta.

For many years, Michael owned the establishment with his sister, Debbie Paynic. She died on Jan. 3, 2025.

The transition comes as Paynic expressed his gratitude for the new ownership. "I am glad they stepped up to the plate for me," he said about the new owners. Mike Klasner and Mikey, along with partners Barry Church and Joe Miragliotta, have plans to give the popular bar a facelift and make improvements during the closure this week.

Paynic indicated that the establishment aims to reopen as Bubby’s and Sissy’s by this Saturday, pending construction progress, but it should be reopened by sometime next week.

Paynic has been a significant community supporter throughout his tenure, contributing to local initiatives such as Metro East Pride and helping to establish Alton Pride. "We have always given back to the community," he said, noting the positive reception of the restaurant within the diverse local community since its inception.

In addition to his role in the restaurant, Paynic plans to remain involved in the community. He will continue his part-time work at Rolling Hills Golf Course and serve as a safety aid at Lovejoy Elementary School during his semi-retirement.

Barry Church will take on the role of primary manager for the restaurant moving forward, Paynic said. Paynic mentioned that he had other interested parties but chose Mike Klasner and Mikey due to their commitment to community service, including providing turkey dinners in Alton for the past several years. The couple own the building adjacent to Bubby and Sissy's.

As the bar prepares for its reopening, the new owners are focused on maintaining the legacy of Bubby and Sissy's while enhancing its offerings for the community.

