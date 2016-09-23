ROXANA — During Roxana’s 16-14 loss to Vandalia Friday night at Charlie Raich Field, Michael Cherry, a junior running back and linebacker, could be seen helping the Shells establish their ground game. And despite the tough loss in a game played in a steady rain that left the field in less than ideal condition, the Shells kept striving, but couldn’t come up with the W.

“It was kind of rough; conditions were bad,” Cherry said. “We had to keep moving the ball.”

Which was exactly the game plan the Shells had.

“Just keep running the ball, and do what we do,” Cherry said in an rainy post-game interview outside the stadium. “Gain three, four yards, and keep running.”

Cherry’s athletic background is a very diverse one indeed. He competes for the Shells throughout the school year in various sports.

“I wrestle and run track, along with football,” Cherry said.

As far as goals for the remainder of the 2016 football season, Cherry keeps them very simple.

“Pretty much win out, make the playoffs and keep winning.” he said.

Cherry and the Shells travel to Greenville for a Week 5 matchup against the Comets next Friday night. Roxana returns home for its Homecoming game Sept. 30 when they match up against Litchfield. The kickoff for both games will be 7 p.m.

