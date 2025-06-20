ALTON — The Alton River Dragons split a doubleheader Thursday, June 19, 2025, against the Johnstown Mill Rats, dropping the first game 9-4 before bouncing back with a 10-0 victory in the nightcap.

The first game, which had been suspended due to rain from the previous night, resumed Wednesday with Johnstown taking an early 6-0 lead. Alton responded with a run in the bottom of the second inning and added three more runs later, but ultimately fell short.

Michael Budorick contributed a second consecutive three-hit game, scoring a run and driving in one. Reliever Ryan Kremer pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks.

In the five-inning second game, the River Dragons dominated offensively with 12 hits. Jayden Patel and Brett Yarger each recorded three hits, while Ethan Cantareira added two hits. Caleb Clealand reached base three times, including a hit and two walks.

Starting pitcher Jayson Shorb earned the win with four innings of shutout baseball, surrendering four hits and three walks. Trent Markezich closed the game with a scoreless inning and two strikeouts.

Alton will remain at home Friday to face the Jackson Rockabillys, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. and the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

