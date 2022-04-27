ST. LOUIS - Great news Bublé fans! The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer Michael Bublé will be back on the road with his brand-new Higher tour and is coming to ENTERPRISE CENTER on Friday, September 9. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and make a great Mother’s Day gift.

The 27-city U.S. tour, announced by national tour promoter Beaver Productions, includes stops at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on August l8 and LA’s Crypto.com Arena on September 23. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

Bublé’s previous global tour, which ended in 2021, spanned across 25 countries worldwide and included 61 sold-out U.S. shows alone and a collective audience of well over 800,000 fans. His just-released new studio album, Higher, is his 9th Top 10 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart.

With unstoppable talent, energy, and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop tunes, swing, jazz, R&B, and comedy, it’s no wonder that when Michael Bublé gets to town, the party begins. You don’t want to miss it!

And for Mother’s Day (it’s coming up!), what better gift than a pair of tickets to Michael Bublé’s Higher show.

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 6 AT 10 A.M. AT TICKETMASTER.COM

