Michael & Haley's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Michael & Haley from Wood River
Date Met/Started Dating: January 1, 2015
Briefly Describe First Date: We went to Pizza Hut in California.
Date Married: September 17, 2016
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love going fishing and spending time with our fur babies.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never stop believing in one another it’s never just the partner's job you have to work together. When times get tough lean on one another and pray together.