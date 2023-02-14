Michael & Haley Ferguson's Love Story
February 14, 2023 10:12 AM
Couples names: Michael & Haley Ferguson
City: Wood River
Date met or started dating: January 1, 2015
Date married: September 17, 2016
What makes your relationship special? No matter what we go through we’re always there for each other. We have our ups and downs but we’re always working on striving for the best in each other.
Share a memory you have made together: Seeing the Grand Canyon in person.