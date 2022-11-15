WOOD RIVER - Mia Seibert is now in her fourth year as an East Alton-Wood River High School cheerleader and she has been highly recognized for her efforts. Mia was an all-conference selection as a junior.

Mia is recognized today as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Mia commended her coach and family for their assistance in her cheerleading career: "I would like to thank my coach, Alison Beachum, she has pushed me to become a better athlete mentally and physically. I would also like to thank my mom and sister, they have been my biggest supporters throughout my cheering career and I appreciate all they do for me."

Mia was Rookie of the Year her freshman year for the Oilers and Co-MVP this high school football season by her teammates.

"My favorite part about cheerleading is the friendships and lessons I have learned," she said.

In her free time, Mia said she enjoys going to the gym and she teaches gymnastics to younger kids for the City of Wood River.

"Being a cheerleader has taught me discipline, hard work, and teamwork," she said. "Cheering isn’t an individual sport, and it teaches you how to work together with others while working towards a common goal."

Mia's future hopes are to become an athletic trainer or a physical therapist. She is uncertain where she will attend college at the present time.

The East Alton-Wood River High senior takes her studies seriously and said: "I am enrolled in honors classes and an active member of Big Sisters, National Honors Society, and the RBGA Young Adults Committee."

