EDWARDSVILLE — The Father McGivney Griffins secured a decisive victory against Staunton in a high school volleyball match on Monday night, Oct. 14, 2024, with the varsity team winning in straight sets, 26-24, 25-23, and 27-25. The win improved the Griffins' overall record to 19-8, while Staunton's record stands at 20-6.

Earlier in the evening, the junior varsity team from Father McGivney also triumphed, winning their match in three sets, 25-22, 25-27, and 15-10. However, Staunton's freshman team defeated McGivney 25-16 and 25-18.

Mia Lieberman was a standout player for the Griffins, contributing 12 kills and providing a significant boost to her team’s performance. Griffins Head Coach Jake Williams expressed pride in his team’s accomplishment, noting their position as the top seed in the Metro-East Class 1A Regional in Edwardsville.

“It was a tough game coming off a stumble last Thursday, but the girls really showed up and held on," the coach said.

Williams emphasized the importance of teamwork and focus as the season progresses, stating that the team has six games left and is committed to addressing any issues before the postseason.

Staunton coach Jeanene Lucykow, who is nearing her milestone 500th career volleyball win, hopes to reach that number in upcoming matches against Gillespie and Greenville this week. Lucykow has amassed 498 wins throughout her brilliant coaching career.

As both teams prepare for the postseason, the Griffins and Staunton are focused on their respective regional tournaments. The Griffins will compete in the Metro-East Class 1A Regional, while Staunton is the No. 1 seed in the Litchfield Class 2A Regional.

