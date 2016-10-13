Mia Claire Walker
October 13, 2016 11:50 AM
Name: Mia Claire Walker
Parents: Meaghan Eakes and Steve Walker of Alton
Time : 1:38 PM
Date: October 4, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Katelyn (15); Annie (13); Ben (5); Finn (2)
Grandparents: Gerald & Charlene Walker, Alton; Nita Eakes, Alton; Barb McClellan, Oregon
