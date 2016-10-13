Name:  Mia Claire Walker

Parents: Meaghan Eakes and Steve Walker of Alton

Time : 1:38 PM

Date: October 4, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Katelyn (15); Annie (13); Ben (5); Finn (2)

Grandparents: Gerald & Charlene Walker, Alton; Nita Eakes, Alton; Barb McClellan, Oregon

