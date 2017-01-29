BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Keith Meyer and Matt O'Connor both broke SIUE school records on the second day of the Indiana Relays.

Meyer broke his second record in as many days. This time, he won the 3,000 in 8:23.40, bettering the old mark of 8:25.31 set by Rudy Rocha in 1990.

"Keith had an outstanding weekend starting with the 5,000 where he raced smart and worked his race plan perfectly," said SIUE Head Coach Scott Block. "Then coming back and setting another school record in the 3,000 was incredible. We couldn't be more proud of him."

O'Connor ran the 800 in 1:52.21, topping the old mark of 1:52.54 set by Richard Skirball in 2004.

"Matt has had his eye on that indoor 800 record for a few years now," said Block. "He had great competition today. Matt runs with heart every time he goes out and we are so excited to see how he continues to progress."

Nichyria Byrd joined Meyer in the winner's circle. She captured the triple jump with a winning leap of 39 feet, 6 inches (12.04m).

Article continues after sponsor message

Overall, the 3,000 saw personal bests all around.

Haley Miller (10:19.78) and Erin Kennedy (10:26.63) set personal bests on the women's side. Joining Meyer with a PR was Scott Woodard (8:49.33) and Tyler Owens (8:51.88).

Miller added second PR in the mile and put herself No. 4 on the all-time list in 5:08.04.

Ben Scamihorn (4:16.05), Clint Kleim (4:16.29) and Landon Skelly (4:31.11) recorded PRs in the mile.

Logan Webb improved his season best in the triple jump with a leap of 44-9.75 (13.66m). The mark came on his first legal jump of the day.

Bobby Kaluza also turned in a season best in the finals of the 60 hurdles in 8.43, placing sixth overall.

SIUE returns to action next Friday and Saturday in Carbondale, Illinois, at the SIU Don DeNoon Invitational.

More like this: