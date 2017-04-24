WOOD RIVER - Meyer Jewelry Studio on East Ferguson Avenue in Wood River is marking 45 years in business this year.

Jim Meyer, owner, prides himself on his service and products he sells.

Kristen’s Hair Studio, owned and managed by his daughter, Kristen Gowin, is located with Meyer at 40 E. Ferguson.

Jim Meyer said he produces and repairs jewelry on his own and said it is still something he loves.

“I went into making, designing and repairing jewelry after putting myself through art school at Quincy,” he said.

He then entered the Navy during Vietnam and was with the Seabees. When that ended, he opened his shop in the early 1970s in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Customers like a lot of the memory type of jewelry I do,” Meyer said. “I had a lady who came in whose dad was in World War II and I used some buttons from a coat and made it into pendants and chimes for her kids. I personalize and make a lot of memory pieces.”

Meyer said he believes properly servicing the customer has been the key to his success through the four-plus decades. He added that he has developed a lot of friends throughout the region with his successful business.

Kristen, his daughter, started her business at 22 and wanted to be associated with her father and it has been a perfect decision. She has been in business for nine years.

Kristen said she and her stylists take a lot of classes and always work to keep up on the latest of trends. She also said they try to work within the fine line of doing luxury yet at the same time, affordable work.

“I love the hair business,” she said. “I enjoy being around my dad. He is the best business partner and always has the customer’s best interest at heart."

Kristen’s offers spray tans and also does hair color and makeup as part of the business.

For more information about Meyer Jewelry contact (618) 251-5151 or for Kristen’s Hair Studio, call (618) 254-1717.

More like this: