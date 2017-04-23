Meyer eclipses long-standing SIUE record in 5,000 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHAMPAIGN. – Keith Meyer added another SIUE record to his list Saturday. The senior ran the 5,000 in 14 minutes, 31.78 seconds, eclipsing the previous record of 14:34.79 set by Kevin Walker in 1975. It had been the oldest SIUE outdoor record. Article continues after sponsor message Meyer finished third overall in the race, and it is the eighth fastest time this season in the Ohio Valley Conference. Logan Webb also placed himself in the top five all-time in the long jump. He twice set a personal best during the meet and finished with a leap of 22 feet, 11.25 inches (6.99m). Other top finishes for the Cougars included: Lauren White set two PRs for the meet. She won her 200-meter heat in 25.10 and threw a career-best 38-0 (11.57m) in the shot put as she adds to her heptathlon arsenal.

Haley Miller won the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:52.03

John Barnes posted a PR in the discus (44.76m)

Brittney Gibbs won the triple jump with a leap of 39-9.25 (12.12m)

On her third jump, Ivory Cassell set a season best in the long jump at 18-1 (5.51m)

Ezekiel Clerk passed the six-meter mark in the long jump, leaping 19-9 (6.02m)

Josh White won his 100-meter heat in 11.26. Dalton Oates and Bobby Kaluza were right behind in the same heat at 11.39 and 11.78, respectively.

Michaela Smith set a personal best in the discus at 143-0 (43.46m)

Matt O'Connor placed second overall in the 800 in 1:52.81

Kevin Campbell beat his PR in the 800 with a time of 1:55.29

Landon Skelly set a two-second PR in the 1,500 by running the event in 4:06.69

Erin Kennedy set a new season best in the 5,000 in a time of 17:58.24