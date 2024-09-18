ALTON - Dave Meyer has announced his retirement as head bowling coach at Alton High School after leading the Redbirds for the last eight seasons.

In his place, the Alton Community Unit District 11 Board of Education appointed volunteer assistant coach Ray Lewis to be the new boys head coach, effective immediately.

Lewis is a graduate of Alton High, and was a member of the first teams that bowled for the Redbirds when boys bowling was officially established as an IHSA Sport in the 2002-03 school year, while girls bowling has been a part of the IHSA program since 1972-73. Lewis has been serving as a volunteer assistant the past three seasons under Meyer.

Lewis and his family reside in Alton.

A new coach for the girls team has yet to be announced, and is expected to be announced at a later date.

